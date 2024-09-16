Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Sells 3,447 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. trimmed its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the period. SharkNinja accounts for 5.6% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. owned 0.07% of SharkNinja worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $103.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $104.13.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

