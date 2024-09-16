Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,123 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 3.8% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

