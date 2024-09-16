Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,648.0 days.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SURDF remained flat at $34.38 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $38.11.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile
