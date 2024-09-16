Sui (SUI) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last Week

Sui (SUI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001859 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $500.62 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.07835058 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $473,890,715.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

