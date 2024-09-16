Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1,893.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $370.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.37. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.24.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.