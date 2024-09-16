StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 0.8 %

INUV stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

About Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

