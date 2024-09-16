StockNews.com Downgrades Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:BNED opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.13. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.96.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($7.11) EPS for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Barnes & Noble Education

In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Eric Singer acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,441 shares in the company, valued at $916,394.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Singer bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,394.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $418,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,738.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 116,000 shares of company stock worth $838,720. Company insiders own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,256,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,003 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

