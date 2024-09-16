Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.09. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

