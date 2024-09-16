STF Management LP Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

STF Management LP lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $1,330,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,705,000 after buying an additional 42,895 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 808.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $11,207,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,113 shares of company stock worth $10,237,521. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

CDNS opened at $268.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.05 and a 1-year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

