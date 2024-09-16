STF Management LP Sells 75 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

STF Management LP reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total value of $802,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $11,498,705. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,153.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,124.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.46. The company has a market capitalization of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $769.19 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

