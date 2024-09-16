STF Management LP Sells 337 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

STF Management LP decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.0% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $697.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $660.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $637.88. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33. The stock has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

