STF Management LP Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

STF Management LP reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

