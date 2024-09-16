Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

