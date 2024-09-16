Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09.
NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.83 on Monday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,647. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.54. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.43.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
