Status Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Status has a market cap of $85.30 million and $3.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,727.07 or 0.99949362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02178024 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $3,106,630.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

