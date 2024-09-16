Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $96.23 and last traded at $96.47. 2,180,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,920,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $18,704,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $2,043,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

