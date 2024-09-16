Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Reduced by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,447 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.57 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

