Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 107664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Star Diamond Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Star Diamond

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds a 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

