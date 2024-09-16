StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Monday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,746. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd., a vertically integrated healthcare company, develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications in North America and Western Europe. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies RNA-based biomarkers from whole blood.

