SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.40

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.32, with a volume of 91065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.