SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 989,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SSNC opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,904,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 28,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 748,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,881,000 after purchasing an additional 202,126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

