SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,700 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for about 13.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.45% of SS&C Technologies worth $68,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,798,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,746,000 after buying an additional 53,080 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

SSNC opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

