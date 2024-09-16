SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Taylor bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $214,613. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,760.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SR Bancorp stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Free Report) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of SR Bancorp worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SR Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 6,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,055. SR Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.44.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. SR Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 28.30%.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

