Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,400 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the August 15th total of 170,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,480,000. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,002,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,821,000. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,078,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,814,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sprott Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SII opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
See Also
