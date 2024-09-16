Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Update

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 234.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.52% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF alerts:

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SETM traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.