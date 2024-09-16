Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Shares Gap Up to $42.23

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.23, but opened at $43.73. Sphere Entertainment shares last traded at $42.13, with a volume of 112,677 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.47) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,538,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,167,000 after purchasing an additional 419,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,542,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,804,000 after buying an additional 106,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after acquiring an additional 299,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after acquiring an additional 69,001 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

