Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $346.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.