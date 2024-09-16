SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.46

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.46 and last traded at $128.46, with a volume of 407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.46.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.16% of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

