SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.91

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.91 and last traded at $23.90, with a volume of 1592922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 109,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 33,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $161,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

