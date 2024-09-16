SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,963 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 102.9% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $150,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

TOTL stock opened at $41.58 on Monday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

