SPACE ID (ID) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $227.08 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. SPACE ID has a market cap of $227.08 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID launched on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,442,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,705,916 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,442,028.568885 with 680,705,916.2355517 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.34867786 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $5,832,831.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

