S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Cut by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,151 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for 1.9% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.18% of S&P Global worth $256,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $31,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $519.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $524.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.