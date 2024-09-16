Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stake Raised by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314,122 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272,100 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Southwestern Energy worth $22,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.