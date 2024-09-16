SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Up 47.0% in August

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 63,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,897. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 102.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 262,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 138,933 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the first quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

