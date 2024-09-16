SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Up 47.0% in August

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.01. 63,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,897. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 102.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SOPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.
