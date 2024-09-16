Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.3 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SKHCF remained flat at $18.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $22.68.
About Sonic Healthcare
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sonic Healthcare
- What is a support level?
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.