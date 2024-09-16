Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,400 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 190.3 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SKHCF remained flat at $18.53 during mid-day trading on Monday. 86 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. Sonic Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

