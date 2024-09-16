SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. 26,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.