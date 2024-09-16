SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.08. 26,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,138. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

