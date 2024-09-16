SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is an increase from SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Price Performance
THTA traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,056. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83.
About SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
Read More
