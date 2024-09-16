Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Update

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,342,300 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 41,965,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151,711.5 days.

Snam Stock Performance

SNMRF stock remained flat at $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. Snam has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $5.09.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

