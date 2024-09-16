SmartFi (SMTF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. One SmartFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0434 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $223.03 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

SmartFi Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

