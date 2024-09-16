Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock worth $4,809,869. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $91.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $92.08. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

