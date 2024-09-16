SigFig Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,863 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.