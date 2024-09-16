SigFig Wealth Management LLC Takes $229,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $270.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.58. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

