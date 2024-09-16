SigFig Wealth Management LLC Sells 26,754 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 103,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 162,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

