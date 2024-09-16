SigFig Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $47.45 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

