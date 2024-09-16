SigFig Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,798 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JHML opened at $67.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $916.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.56 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.