SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,665,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $53.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.37. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $53.35.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

