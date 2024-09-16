SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $113.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 4.3% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 5.70% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $113,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 351,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $57.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

