SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,466 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. Gordian Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 77,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.