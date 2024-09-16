SigFig Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHMM. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,621,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the period. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $58.21 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $59.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.2381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

