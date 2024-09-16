Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Sells 19,688 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,688 shares during the quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. United Community Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $332.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.18 and its 200 day moving average is $304.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.