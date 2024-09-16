Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases 9,583 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC raised its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in ACM Research by 297.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ACM Research by 453.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $16.80 on Monday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $957.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Profile

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.